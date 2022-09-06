How inflation will make holiday shopping even harder this year

Last year’s holiday shopping season was blemished by supply chain woes. This year, consumers will grapple with a different obstacle: Inflation.

Higher prices will push consumers to shop earlier and spend less on holiday gifts than they did last year. But despite shoppers’ financial obstacles, retail analysts say there are still deals to snag — even with the typical holiday shopping sales still months away.

How inflation will impact holiday shopping this year

With the current inflation rate sitting at 8.5%, it’s unlikely prices will drop significantly by the time the holiday shopping season rolls around. But that’s not deterring consumers from planning their end-of-year purchases.

Early data from Morning Consult, a global intelligence company, finds that people plan to spend about the same amount on gifts as they did last year. Claire Tassin, retail and e-commerce analyst at Morning Consult, says inflation will actually be an advantage to consumers as they search for deals and discounts.

“Retailers are in a really competitive environment right now, so they have a strong incentive to offer strong deals and discounts despite their own inflationary constraints,” Tassin says. Such strategies aim to help retailers remain competitive in attracting price-sensitive consumers.

Many retailers have an inventory surplus, as they’ve received an influx of delayed shipments from the peak of the pandemic. This surplus is so massive that big retailers including Target and Walmart have slashed prices on certain items throughout the summer in an effort to unload inventory.

John Boyd, CEO of Monolith Technologies, which makes price-comparison app ShopSavvy, says these steep discounts have kept the prices of popular holiday gifts, like toys and apparel, from spiking.

“We are not seeing the kind of inflation [for common gifts] as seen in categories such as gas or food,” Boyd says.

Even though prices haven’t risen much, shoppers are still planning ways to shield themselves from possible inflationary effects. According to Salesforce research, 37% more shoppers than last year plan to start buying gifts earlier this year due to inflation.

Tassin says some have already started shopping.

A July survey by Ally Bank found that consumers expect to spend an average of $770 on gifts this year — less than the $1,000 they planned to spend last year, according to a survey from the International Council of Shopping Centers, a trade group.

Since many items are much more expensive than they were last year, deals and discounts will only slightly help to pull them down to more familiar levels. Consumers are already anticipating this: To make up for those increased costs, they’re likely going to cut back on holiday travel, decor and alcohol instead, says Tassin.

Last year, experts advised holiday shoppers to buy their holiday gifts earlier than usual as supply chain woes threatened to shrink retail inventories. While supply chain issues are less severe this year, Tassin warns that specific gadgets, like new gaming consoles, could be more difficult to find due to continued constraints in the technology supply chain.

4 tips to manage your holiday shopping costs

If you want to start your holiday shopping now — or are worried about managing the rising costs of gift items this year — consider these tips.

1. Think outside the box with your gifts.

Right now, retail inventories are full of items that were backed up during the pandemic due to supply chain issues, like furniture and home decor, which aren’t typical holiday gifts. But the longer they hang around, the steeper their discounts may be through the end of the year. An office chair, for example, could be a good gift for a spouse that constantly complains of back pain while working from home.

“Expect to see what was all the rage a year ago (think exercise equipment and outdoor-related goods) to feature big discounts as we get closer to the holidays,” says Brian Overby, senior markets strategist at Ally Invest.

2. Don’t get click-happy with online orders — shipping costs can take a bite out of your wallet.

Ordering online makes it easy to buy extra gifts “just in case” you need them, with the intention of returning them should a gifting opportunity not arise. But that strategy may end up costing you more than it used to.

The days of free shipping on returns as the standard are long gone; now, some retailers are passing on those costs to consumers. Retailers received $761 billion in returns last year, and the rising price of shipping has become too expensive for many of them to cover on their own. Abercrombie & Fitch, DSW, JCPenney and Zara now deduct a fee from refunds for most online orders returned by mail.

3. Give gift cards.

If you’re a chronic overspender, or are worried about your usual gifts costing way more than you’re expecting, consider gift cards.

“While gift cards may seem basic, purchasing them for holiday gifts will allow you to avoid high inflation on goods and services,” says Lori Gross, financial advisor at Outlook Financial Center in Troy, Ohio. “You’ll also know exactly how much you spent at the end of the season.”

4. Try conscious gifting.

If your finances are especially tight right now due to inflation, the thought of having to shell out money on gifts later this year can be overwhelming. Instead of loading up on multiple gifts per person, consider embracing conscious gift giving. The practice focuses on meaningful spending that fulfills a purpose in someone’s life, such as making a donation in their name or finding a unique secondhand item, rather than shelling out big bucks for the latest gadgets.