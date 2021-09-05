How installment plans like Klarna and Afterpay work

Behind the scenes, apps perform a so-called soft credit check and run customer information through their risk algorithms.

For a first-time user, the entire sign-up and payment process takes less than 10 minutes.

How you pay for purchases

Some apps offer long repayment plans with interest on big-ticket items. But the most popular buy-now-pay-later plans consist of four installments, with each payment covering 25% of the total transaction, including taxes. The first installment is due immediately upon checkout.

After that, the remaining installments are due every two weeks. Many apps encourage customers to sign up for automatic payments so users do not have to go into the app and approve each subsequent installment charge to their debit or credit card.

How the apps make money

There are several ways that the apps make a profit.

Like credit cards, buy-now-pay-later companies charge merchants a fee on every transaction, usually 2% to 8% of the purchase amount.

Some apps also charge users a fee to use their platform. Quadpay, for instance, charges a $1 platform fee with every installment payment.