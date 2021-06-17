How Is Your Credit Card Interest Calculated?

If the card issuer still won’t lower your rate, you may want to consider a card with a 0% APR balance transfer offer, especially if the ongoing rate after the promotional time period is lower than your current credit card.

There’s one other way you can avoid paying interest altogether: by paying your balance in full every month, if possible.

When Is The Best Time To Pay?

By law, credit card issuers give a grace period of at least 21 days prior to your due date for you to pay your balance without accruing interest or other penalties for new purchases. This means that regardless of what you owe at the end of your billing cycle, as long as you pay that balance in full and within the grace period, you won’t have to pay any interest. If you only pay part of the bill, you’ll be charged interest on the remaining amount, which is called a revolving balance.

Paying your credit card bill early in the billing cycle will result in the lower balance being reported to the credit bureaus, which can have a positive impact on your overall credit score.

Bottom Line

There are a number of factors that go into determining how much interest you’ll be charged on your credit card. Your card’s APR, your average daily balance and the number of days in the billing cycle are all part of the calculation. It may be possible to reduce finance charges by asking for a lower APR from your credit card issuer, shifting your balance to a card with a 0% APR offer or a lower offer than your current card or by paying your balance in full every month.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0