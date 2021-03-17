How Long Does It Take to Charge an Electric Car?

Level 2: Many houses also have 240-volt outlets to run clothes dryers and stoves. You can buy a home charging station and plug it into such an outlet to cut charging down to four to five hours for that 100-mile car battery. If you don’t have a 240-volt outlet, you can buy a charging station and have an electrician install it for a total cost of $1,200, according to the home remodeling website Fixr.

Charging on the run

If you try to charge away from your home, or you live in an apartment and don’t have access to a home charger, it can take longer — not in actual charging time but because it is sometimes difficult to find an available public charger. Some workplaces are now installing charging stations, but you could find yourself competing with your co-workers to plug in.

When Steve Pearl got his 2015 Volkswagen e-Golf that offered a modest 85 miles of range for his 80-mile round-trip commute to work as a product development engineer in Santa Clara, California, he was “on the bubble” range-wise. Although there were 20 chargers at his workplace, “it was a hassle,” he recalls. “People would be sitting in the parking lot waiting for a spot to open up.” But once he was plugged in, he was able to top up for the drive home in about an hour.