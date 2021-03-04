How Long Should I Keep My Credit Card Statements?

For those who rely on paper statements, it’s important to organize and file hard copies in a safe place. Experts recommend a fireproof, lockable safe that is stored in a safe place. Always label statements with month, year and any other important notes to remember. Accordion file systems come in handy to keep everything organized for those who don’t want bulky filing cabinets yet need to avoid what I like to call the “fire hazard desk.”

After credit card statements become old news, the next step is to get rid of old copies. Online statements can be kept on a hard drive for as long as necessary, then can be permanently deleted to free up storage space.

Paper copies require a bit more effort to dispose of. Believe it or not, dumpster divers who find old credit card statements in trash cans or landfills can steal your identity with their newfound “treasure.” The best way to prevent identity theft is to shred every statement before it’s thrown away. Shredders can be bought cheaply on online retailers like Amazon. Office suppliers like FedEx or Office Depot also offer shredding services for a fee. Shredding old credit card statements (and other important financial documents) is crucial for protecting account numbers, names, addresses and especially social security numbers.

Bottom Line

Keeping and organizing credit card statements may sound and for many is quite boring, but it’s important to review financial records in order to prevent any surprises. Getting audited by the IRS or losing thousands of dollars due to fraud is much less fun than filing a bit of paperwork. Make sure to download online statements every month and shred paper copies when they’re no longer needed.

