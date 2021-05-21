How Long Should You Keep Your House? Tips From Experts

The idea is that after five years your home will have gained enough equity to recoup those expensive closing costs when you sell. Closing costs, which include a sizable real estate commission, can devour up to 10% or more of the sale price. That means in order for you to break even, your house has to sell for 10% more than what you bought it for.

If you sell before the value outstrips the closing costs, you could end up spending more money on selling your house, which is not a position any homeowners wants to be in. But if a local market is particularly hot (as we’re seeing in many areas across the country today), home values can rise exponentially in a short period of time.

Another reason why the five-year rule is batted around might have to do with capital gains tax rules, says Shashank Shekhar, CEO at Arcus Lending. That rule says that in order to avoid a capital gains tax of up to $500,000 (for married homeowners), the homeowners would need to live in their homes for two of the last five years.

“But then the homeowners could just live in the home for the first two years and avoid paying capital gains tax,” Shekhar says. “In which case, they don’t have to necessarily live in the home for five years.”

Staying In Your Home Could Cost You Money