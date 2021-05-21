How Long Should You Keep Your House? Tips From Experts

People are staying in their homes considerably longer now, reversing the long-standing trend of homeowners selling their starter homes after the first few years to upgrade to a bigger dream house.
The nationwide average for home tenure in the first quarter was about eight years, compared to just four years in 2006, according to data provided by ATTOM Data Solutions. In the West, where home prices outpace the rest of the country, people are hanging onto their homes around five years longer than they were in the mid-2000s.
“The average time that homeowners are taking before selling and moving on to the next place has doubled from the last housing market boom in the mid-2000s,” says Todd Teta, chief product and technology officer at ATTOM Data Solutions.
New Jersey nabs the top three spots for counties with the longest tenured homeowners, with Hunterdon County topping the charts at an average homeownership tenure hitting 12.92 years in the first quarter of 2021. Passaic County (11.87 years) and Somerset County (11.79 years) trail closely behind.
Also, California stands out as having more than half of the top 20 counties with longest tenured homeowners, outpacing the national average by up to four years.
Californians Outlast Homeownership Nationwide
Interestingly, Golden State homeowners tend to remain in their homes longer than the rest of the country— from relatively small counties like Madera County near Yosemite National Park (average tenure was 11.34 years in the first quarter), to large counties like Contra Costa County, which encompasses the East Bay region of San Francisco (11.09 years).
Across the nation, California stands out for longer home dwellers partly because of the high housing demand and appreciation. Californians who’ve been in their homes long enough can enjoy the property appreciation but are less likely to jump to another home because they might not have as good of a deal (or as much housing space) in a higher-priced market.
“California has historically achieved bigger gains in home values than other states simply because it has been a more desirable place to live (pre-pandemic) and hence, more overall demand,” says Rocky Foroutan, CEO of LenderHomePage, a digital mortgage platform headquartered in Santa Ana, California.
|County, state
|Population
|Housing units
|Q1 2021 avg homeownership tenure (years)
|Hunterdon County, New Jersey
|124,823
|50,249
|12.92
|Passaic County, New Jersey
|503,637
|177,090
|11.87
|Somerset County, New Jersey
|329,838
|126,717
|11.79
|Madera County, California
|155,433
|50,677
|11.34
|Ventura County, California
|847,263
|288,896
|11.29
|Yakima County, Washington
|249,697
|88,698
|11.26
|Sullivan County, Tennessee
|157,050
|75,205
|11.21
|San Mateo County, California
|767,423
|277,773
|11.17
|San Luis Obispo County, California
|282,165
|122,005
|11.15
|Humboldt County, California
|135,940
|63,089
|11.13
|Contra Costa County, California
|1,142,251
|413,719
|11.09
|Mendocino County, California
|87,224
|40,960
|11.03
|Santa Cruz County, California
|273,962
|106,307
|11.02
|Santa Barbara County, California
|444,829
|157,161
|10.96
|Sonoma County, California
|499,772
|207,713
|10.96
|Nevada County, California
|99,244
|53,989
|10.9
|Mcminn County, Tennessee
|53,053
|23,418
|10.79
|Monterey County, California
|433,410
|141,820
|10.72
|Orange County, California
|3,168,044
|1,100,449
|10.71
|Hillsborough County, New Hampshire
|413,035
|171,192
|10.7
Where the Rest of Nation Stacks Up
At the same time, there were some counties that had large spikes in the amount of time homeowners are choosing to remain in their homes year-over-year (YOY). Cherokee County, Georgia—just 40 miles north of Atlanta—saw a 103% increase in homeownership tenure from the first quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021.
Another Atlanta outpost, Newtown County, Georgia, came in second place, with a 62% YOY jump in tenure, as homeowners went from staying in their homes an average of 6.52 years in 2020 to 10.56 years in 2021.
Top 10 Counties With Highest YOY Jump In Tenure
|County, state
|Population
|Housing units
|Q1 2020 avg homeownership (years)
|Q1 2021 avg homeownership (years)
|YOY % change
|Cherokee County, Georgia
|247,515
|92,193
|5.01
|10.2
|103%
|Newton County, Georgia
|108,079
|39,312
|6.52
|10.56
|62%
|Caddo County, Louisiana
|245,831
|113,247
|4.01
|6.19
|55%
|Bay County, Michigan
|104,104
|48,289
|4.95
|7.44
|50%
|Lincoln County, Missouri
|56,477
|21,681
|4.32
|6.17
|43%
|Oconee County, South Carolina
|77,528
|40,370
|6.29
|8.39
|33%
|Lenawee County, Michigan
|98,381
|43,806
|3.43
|4.53
|32%
|Kent County, Delaware
|176,699
|71,753
|5.82
|7.48
|29%
|Mcminn County, Tennessee
|53,053
|23,418
|8.43
|10.79
|28%
|Creek County, Oklahoma
|71,427
|30,421
|6.56
|8.37
|28%
|Source: ATTOM Data Solutions
The 5-year Rule in Real Estate Is Changing
Real estate is one of those assets that typically gain value over time (unlike cars or computers), so the longer you hold onto a property the more money you stand to make when you sell it, unless there’s a “significant shift in the market,” Teta says.
The amount of time you should stay in the home, however, depends on your unique circumstances. The old rule of thumb that you should stay in your home for at least five years is more of a loose guideline than a certain formula, says Alec Hartman, co-founder and CEO at Welcome Homes, an online platform that helps homebuyers build a custom home in New York.
“Each home, property and area is very individualized. And its individuality is what drives a home’s price higher in the long-term,” Hartman says. “As we’re still in the midst of a global pandemic, there is no expert that can predict the long-term pricing effects of homes post-pandemic, with the changing influx of where people are moving to. No person can accurately predict how home prices will impact an individual consumer.”
Lindsay Barton Barrett, a real estate broker at Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Manhattan, says that the five-year rule is one way for real estate experts to communicate to their clients about the reality of real estate appreciation, which often requires a long-term commitment.
The idea is that after five years your home will have gained enough equity to recoup those expensive closing costs when you sell. Closing costs, which include a sizable real estate commission, can devour up to 10% or more of the sale price. That means in order for you to break even, your house has to sell for 10% more than what you bought it for.
If you sell before the value outstrips the closing costs, you could end up spending more money on selling your house, which is not a position any homeowners wants to be in. But if a local market is particularly hot (as we’re seeing in many areas across the country today), home values can rise exponentially in a short period of time.
Another reason why the five-year rule is batted around might have to do with capital gains tax rules, says Shashank Shekhar, CEO at Arcus Lending. That rule says that in order to avoid a capital gains tax of up to $500,000 (for married homeowners), the homeowners would need to live in their homes for two of the last five years.
“But then the homeowners could just live in the home for the first two years and avoid paying capital gains tax,” Shekhar says. “In which case, they don’t have to necessarily live in the home for five years.”
Staying In Your Home Could Cost You Money
Although real estate tends to be a sure bet, there are times when it can lose you money. For example, if your house is a money pit, it might require expensive repairs or maintenance. Also, the taxes and homeowners association (HOA) fees could be sky-high, indicating it might be time to sell. You don’t want to sacrifice retirement savings or living off credit to float your housing costs.
For some people, staying in a certain area because of a house could mean sacrificing career opportunities or wage growth. So there are certainly scenarios when hanging onto a house can end up eating into your existing or potential wealth.
In today’s seller’s market, holding onto a house you no longer want could mean losing major profits down the road if the market cools before you sell.
“The longer you stay, the more you have to worry about a house becoming too small for a growing family or too big for empty-nesters,” Teta says. “For the latter group, staying could mean losing out on big profits during a market boom on the way to downsizing and banking the profit left over.”
Tips If You Decide to Sell
Selling a house in a seller’s market might seem like a no-brainer: you have a product that is in high demand, so it can appear like all you need to do is list the home for sale, and you’ll have buyers lining up with great offers.
Even so, you should work with a seasoned real estate agent who can guide you through the offers. The last thing you want is to go through the motions of selling only for the deal to fall through because of unfavorable terms, a low appraisal or some other reason.
For those who might’ve refinanced and tapped their equity, they may be teetering on the edge of having to pay those dreadfully expensive closing costs. But there is a chance—especially in a strong seller’s market—that you can hammer out a favorable deal.
“Negotiating closing costs is not uncommon, especially (the) real estate agent’s commissions,” Shekhar says. “In a market where demand outstrips supply, the seller can even negotiate not to pay for some of the fees that are otherwise customary for the sellers to pay.”
Some homeowners who want to lengthen their profits might decide to hang onto the house and rent it out. But experts are mixed on whether this is a good idea. Although the consensus is that a strong rental portfolio can mean a consistent and even considerable income, becoming a landlord is no easy feat.
Experts point to the financial responsibilities and emotional burden of maintaining rental properties as two essential factors that need to be weighed before becoming a landlord.
“Unless a property management company is utilized, broken toilet calls (can) come at all hours of the night,” says Kris Lindahl, CEO at Kris Lindahl Real Estate in Minneapolis. “Additionally, the mortgage has to be paid whether rent is paid by your tenants or not, so there can be additional financial burdens with owning a rental.”