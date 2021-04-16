Applying to one college is work. You’ll need to complete essays, transcripts, and pull together other documents just to complete one application. So applying to multiple schools is like a part-time job.

While there’s no magic number, there is a ballpark amount of colleges you should consider applying to based on your needs and affordability. Here’s how to find the right number for you.

How Many Colleges Should I Apply To?

Most prospective students have a list of four to 10 schools they’re applying to. Your number depends on the time and money you have available for applications and the type of schools you’re applying to.

The shorter your list, the higher your expectations, and—if you’ve chosen schools that are strong fits for your academic background—the higher the likelihood you’ll get accepted into your first few choices. A longer list means you have quite a few backups and safety schools.

Aside from your top choice, you can narrow down your list by categorizing your schools.

Reach School