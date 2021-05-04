How Marriage Can Affect Your Student Loans

As a newlywed, the last thing you want to think about is divorce. But it’s wise to understand how debt is handled—through the good times, and bad—just in case.

Loans taken out after you were married are typically considered marital debt and will be split equitably if you divorce. If you live in a community property state, the debt is split in half, and you’ll share responsibility for repaying the loans.

If your spouse took out the loans before you got married, you usually are not on the hook for the debt unless you co-signed the loan. If you co-signed your spouse’s loan, you share responsibility for the debt even after your divorce is finalized.

Repayment Strategies to Help a Partner Pay Off Student Loans

If you and your partner have student loan debt, you can use these strategies to accelerate your repayment:

Debt Avalanche