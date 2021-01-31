How Much Are Payroll Taxes in 2021?

It's important to note that Social Security tax only applies to earned income. In other words, if some or all of your income comes from passive sources, such as dividends, interest, pensions, or income from a business you don't have an active role in, it won't be subject to Social Security tax.

Since Social Security tax can only be applied to the first $142,800 in earned income and the rate is 6.2%, the maximum Social Security tax an employee will have to pay in 2021 is $8,853.60. Social Security tax revenue is directed into the Social Security trust fund, along with an equal contribution from the employer, to fund future benefits from the program.

Medicare tax

The second component of the payroll tax is Medicare, which is taxed at a rate of 1.45% each for the employee and employer. Unlike the Social Security tax, there is no upper income limit to the Medicare tax. Even if your earned income is in the millions, you'll pay Medicare tax on all of it.

In fact, there's an additional 0.9% Medicare tax paid by individuals with earned income in excess of $200,000 and joint filers with earned income greater than $250,000 that only applies to income over the threshold.