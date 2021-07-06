How Much Do You Have to Earn to Get the Maximum Social Security Benefit?

That's why your earnings need to equal or exceed the wage base limit for a full 35 years or longer. If they don't, you'll have an average wage that's below the maximum, and your benefits will be below it as well.

What if you earn more than you need to?

If your earnings exceed the wage base limit, the extra money isn't subject to Social Security tax, and it doesn't help you to earn a bigger benefit. That's why people who make millions of dollars a year still get the same max benefit as someone who makes closer to $150,000.

Will you max out your Social Security benefits?

The reality is most people aren't going to have earnings equal to or above the wage base limit over a full 35-year career. That would mean starting out at a high salary and staying there for decades.