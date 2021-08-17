How Much Do You Need to Invest to Become a Millionaire by Age 50?

The longer you wait to start investing, the more difficult it becomes to save a significant amount of money. So regardless of how much you can afford to invest, it's wise to start sooner rather than later.

What if you can't afford to invest this much?

Saving hundreds or thousands of dollars per month can be difficult or even impossible for many investors. But the good news is that there are ways to effortlessly boost your savings.

For example, if you have access to a 401(k) with matching contributions from your employer, you'll need to save substantially less to reach your goal. When your employer matches a portion of your savings every year, that's less money you'll need to invest out of pocket.