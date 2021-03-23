How Much Do You Owe? How Credit Card Debt Changed In 2020

Keep in mind that you generally need at least fair to good credit to qualify for either of the consolidation options above. However, good to excellent credit generally unlocks the best interest rates and terms. If your credit is in bad shape, you may want to try to rebuild your credit before you apply for new financing.

It’s also critical to avoid charging up your credit cards again once you open a new account to consolidate the debt. If you make the mistake of continuing to overspend after a debt consolidation, you’re paving the way for a financial and credit catastrophe down the road.

Bottom Line

Credit cards offer many benefits that can simplify and improve your financial life. They can help you build positive credit history when you manage them responsibly. They come with strong fraud protections that are tough to beat with any other form of payment. And many credit card accounts come with rewards that you can enjoy when you choose the account to pay for a purchase you needed to make anyway.

But it is important to break the credit card debt habit. Otherwise, your credit card could hinder instead of help you.