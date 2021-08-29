How Much Does Social Security Really Cover in Retirement?

If your income and spending are substantially different from those averages, you might get more or less coverage from your Social Security benefit. This is because the benefit formula provides higher income replacement for lower-wage workers and lower income replacement for higher-wage workers.

Specifically, the Social Security formula relies on income tiers, called bend points. If your average indexed monthly earnings (AIME) fall within the lowest tier, your benefit could be 90% of your working income. If you make the maximum income taxable by Social Security, your income replacement would be closer to 25%.

How to raise your benefit

If you have a few working years ahead of you, you have time to push your Social Security benefit higher. Two strategies you can use, separately or together, are to increase your average income or to delay your benefits.