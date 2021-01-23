How Much Is the Standard Deduction?

Keep in mind, too, that there are certain deductions you can claim without itemizing, like IRA contributions, educator expenses, and student loan interest. If you're not sure whether it pays to stick with the standard deduction versus itemize, you may want to consult a tax professional who can walk you through your options and help you score the largest tax break you're entitled to.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*