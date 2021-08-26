How Much Is Your 401(k) Match Really Worth?

Graded vesting schedules release your matching funds to you gradually over time. For example, with a four-year graded vesting schedule, you can keep 25% of your employer match if you leave the company after one year, 50% after two years, and so on. The maximum graded vesting schedule is six years, but again, many employers allow full vesting sooner than this.

It's important to understand how your company's vesting schedule could affect you if you're considering leaving your job. Whenever possible, try to stick it out until you're fully vested to avoid forfeiting your match.

How long your money remains invested

The longer your money remains invested, the more it will be worth, assuming you've invested wisely. Returning to our example of a $2,000 annual 401(k) match from above, if you earned that match every year for a decade and your investments had a 7% average annual rate of return, your matching contributions alone would be worth close to $29,000 after 10 years.