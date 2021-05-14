How Much Money Does It Take to Be Wealthy? Here's What Americans Think

By the time you reach the age of 54, you'll have a little over $644,000 -- which, according to the general public, is more than what it takes to be financially comfortable. Then, by the time you reach age 61, you'll have over $1.1 million -- enough to reach that financial-happiness threshold. Finally, by age 67, you'll have just about $1.9 million -- enough to hit wealthy status.

When you look at it this way, becoming wealthy doesn't seem so difficult, does it?

Something else to keep in mind is that the above figures are meant to represent net worth. In other words, if you have a home worth $500,000 that you own outright, that counts toward your total, which means achieving these numbers could be even easier.

What are your financial goals?

One thing to keep in mind is that just because Americans think a net worth of $1.9 million equates to being wealthy doesn't mean that has to be your goal. You might consider yourself well-off with much less money than that. Or you might challenge yourself to save more.

The point, however, is that growing wealth is doable if you take the right approach and commit to it.

