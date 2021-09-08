How Much Money Will You Lose if Social Security Benefits Are Cut?

Imagine you're 47 and want to retire in 20 years, and you have no money saved so far. If you contribute $300 a month to your IRA or 401(k) for the next two decades, all the while enjoying a 7% average annual return in your savings plan (which is a bit below the stock market's average), you'll end up with around $147,000.

Divide that $147,000 by 25 years, which is how long your retirement might last, and you get an extra $5,880 in annual income. That more than makes up for the benefit cut you might face.

Of course, you should never really plan to live on Social Security alone, so ideally, your goal should be to save enough to not only compensate for benefit cuts, but to supplement those benefits generously. But knowing that benefit cuts are on the table may prompt you to save even more. And so it's a good idea to access your earnings statement, see what your future benefit looks like right now, and figure out how to make up for the amount you could end up losing.

