How Much of Your Retirement Expenses Will Social Security Cover?

But a variety of factors can influence this. Seniors who plan to do a lot of traveling may have much higher expenses, which means their Social Security benefit won't cover quite as large a share of them. Households with only one Social Security recipient may also end up covering more of their expenses on their own than households with two or more people claiming benefits.

Those whose benefits are far above or below the average could also find that Social Security covers relatively more or less for them in terms of expenses and lifestyle. In short, it's difficult to make any kind of generalization about how much Social Security will cover for retirees.

How to figure out how much Social Security will cover for you

You'll get a better gauge of how far Social Security will go for you by focusing on a personalized estimate rather than on general numbers.