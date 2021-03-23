How Much Should You Save for Retirement? Ask Yourself These 4 Questions to Find Out

2. Where do I plan to live?

Some parts of the country are more expensive to live in than others, so the area you settle down in for retirement will partially dictate how much money you'll need. If you opt for an area where state income taxes are low or non-existent, for example, that could give you more leeway to save a little less.

3. Will my home be paid off?

Many seniors enter retirement mortgage-free. If you're able to do the same, then you may not need quite as much money saved as someone who's still on the hook for a monthly mortgage payment. That said, even if your home is paid off by retirement, you'll continue to face ongoing expenses like homeowners insurance, property taxes, and maintenance, so don't use having a paid-off home as a reason to skimp on savings too much.

4. How do I want to spend my days?

It'll cost less money to volunteer at an animal shelter and tend to your garden than it will to join a country club and travel the globe. Spend some time thinking about what you really want to get out of retirement. Many people are content staying close to home and spending time with friends and family. If you're one of them, you won't need as much money as someone with more expensive goals.