How Much Should You Save For Your Child’s College Education?

When planning for future costs—say, if your child is 5 years old and won’t enroll in college until 2034—inflation and price increases will come into play. In the past 10 years, the Consumer Price Index, which measures the prices of goods and services over time, increased 1.7% annually on average, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Compared with other items, though, the prices of college tuition and college textbooks in particular have increased substantially: at more than twice the average rate of inflation between January 1998 and December 2019, according to an analysis of federal data by the American Enterprise Institute.

So how do you factor these increases into college planning? The College Board suggests assuming 5% to 8% annual growth in college costs when you consider how much to save. We’ll walk through an example below.

How Much to Save for College

Unless your family’s income is at the very top of the national average, your child likely won’t have to cover the full published cost of attendance. In 2017-18, 86% of full-time first-year undergrads at four-year schools received some type of financial aid, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.