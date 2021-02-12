How Much Tax Do I Owe on Reddit Stocks?

You can offset an unlimited amount of capital gains with losses. So, for example, if you made a $10,000 profit on one of your Reddit stocks but lost $20,000 on another, you'd be able to offset your entire profit by declaring $10,000 in losses and wouldn't owe any taxes on your gains. However, when you claim the deduction, you have to offset short-term gains first against short-term losses and long-term gains against long-term losses.

If it turns out you lost more money than you made, you're also allowed to deduct up to $3,000 in capital losses against other income types. That means you could claim those losses against your wages from your job and reduce your taxable income by up to $3,000.

And if you still have more capital losses, you can carry them over from year to year. So if you end up making a profit next year, you'd be able to use the losses you incurred this year to offset it and avoid being taxed on it.

Prepare for a tax bill if you made a profit on Reddit stocks

It's important to declare all your investment income and make sure you're prepared to pay taxes on it by the tax deadline for the year in which the income was earned. So if you made a profit on your Reddit stock, make sure you have money set aside to give the IRS a cut.