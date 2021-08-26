How Much Will I Get From Social Security if I Make $100,000?

Regular Social Security checks worth between $2,000 and $2,400 per month are great, but if you've grown accustomed to a salary of $100,000 or more, that amount may not fund the sort of retirement lifestyle you're hoping to live in your golden years.

Then again, it was never meant to. Social Security is only intended to complement workers' other forms of personal retirement savings. That's why investors of all income profiles should make a point of building income-producing wealth for retirement outside of Social Security payments.

The good news is, building a nice nest egg doesn't really require a six-figure income. It's entirely possible to become a millionaire on the more typical income of $34,000 per year just by getting started early and consistently adding a little to the pot every year. If you do that, any Social Security checks you do get later in life are just a nice bonus.

