How Much Will I Get from Social Security If I Make $100,000?

So you're wondering how much income to expect from Social Security in retirement, when you're earning $100,000 annually now? That's a good question to ask, because we all should have at least a rough idea of how much to expect from Social Security, to help with our retirement planning.

Here, then, is an answer to that question, along with guidance for the many of us who earn significantly more -- or less -- than $100,000.

How much Social Security income to expect

It can be a little tricky to pin down exactly how much to expect from Social Security -- especially if you're still relatively young with many working years ahead. The formula that the Social Security Administration (SSA) uses to determine your benefits is based on your earnings in the 35 years in which you earned the most (adjusted for inflation).

If you're, say, 40, with perhaps 25 more working years ahead of you, your benefits may end up being much higher or lower than today's estimate if you end up earning a lot more or less than expected.