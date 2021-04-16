How My Travel Credit Card’s Benefit Saved Me Over $1,000

It’s also worth noting that travel benefits on your card typically cover only up to a certain amount per person, for a maximum amount per year. If the cost of a trip exceeds your benefit’s limits, consider purchasing a travel insurance policy.

Christina Dwiggins, content creator at travel blog Our Sweet Adventures, was spared by having these card benefits and an insurance policy a few years ago when she and her husband were hospitalized while vacationing with her sister in Peru.

“We had to cancel our flight home, rebook it, and we had extended hotel nights because my sister was with us,” she says.

Her credit card’s travel insurance reimbursed the difference in price between flights. The separate travel insurance policy she’d taken out also covered medical expenses and other travel-related expenses.

The claims process

Requirements are typically found in your card benefit terms. Submitting a claim online or by phone with the benefit administrator is essential to getting reimbursed. There’s typically a small window after you cancel travel plans. My terms allowed 20 days to submit a claim for trip cancellation insurance.