How New Secretary Of Education, Miguel Cardona, Could Impact Higher Education

On March 2, Miguel Cardona, Connecticut’s previous Commissioner of Education, became the Secretary of Education under President Joe Biden.
Cardona’s background as a public school teacher, principal and assistant superintendent, plus his doctorate in education and experience as a state education commissioner, helped make for a smooth appointment and confirmation process. Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) called Cardona “eminently qualified” during his confirmation hearing on February 3.
While he’s new to the role, here’s what college students and student loan borrowers may be able to expect from Cardona during his tenure.
Education Background and Policy Priorities
Cardona spent his public school teaching years at an elementary school and became a school and district leader at the K-12 level. While he doesn’t have specific experience overseeing higher education policy, as a first-generation college student, he often discusses the importance of supporting first-generation students and ensuring young people have an opportunity to attend college.
Four points Cardona discussed during his hearing related to higher education priorities include:
- A focus on community colleges. Cardona said he was concerned about the drop in enrollment at higher education institutions during the pandemic, particularly at community colleges. He told senators that his priorities include “strengthening this nation’s best-kept secret: community colleges.”
- Support for career and technical education. Cardona graduated from a technical high school and noted that “career and technical education and pathways are critical in our recovery” from the pandemic. He goes on to say that high schools can be part of the focus on providing students with career and technical school credentials.
- Early exposure to college-level courses. Cardona also expressed support for growing programs that allow high school students to co-enroll in community colleges, particularly to allow first-generation college students to gain exposure to higher education as early as possible.
- Sharing information about successful college cost-cutting measures. During the hearing, Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) mentioned that Purdue University has kept tuition the same for the past 10 years. Cardona said he will look for ways to highlight and share cost-saving measures among colleges.
- Support for low-income college students. Cardona did not directly address the possibility of widespread student loan forgiveness during his hearing. But he did mention the importance of making sure colleges can support students struggling to meet basic needs like housing and food while enrolled in college.
Under Secretary of Education Will Play a Major Role in Higher Education Policy
The Secretary of Education’s job is to oversee the entire U.S. Department of Education, including programs serving public elementary, middle and high schools and federal regulations governing higher education. He is also the most senior advisor to the president on education issues.
However, because Cardona isn’t known for his higher education policy experience, experts say Biden’s nominee for Under Secretary of Education, which typically focuses on higher education issues, will be vital to watch.
On February 22, Biden nominated James Kvaal for the Under Secretary post. Kvaal is the president of The Institute for College Access & Success, a higher education advocacy and research organization. Kvaal served as an education advisor to President Barack Obama and has focused on college affordability issues during his career, including for-profit college regulation and growing the income-driven repayment (IDR) program for student loans.
The Senate has not yet confirmed Kvall as Under Secretary.
Higher Education Issues to Watch
If Kvaal takes the Under Secretary of Education role, he may play a crucial part in making President Biden’s college affordability policy proposals a reality. The day after Biden announced Cardona as his Secretary of Education nominee, Biden tweeted about his plan to make two years of community college free and all public four-year colleges free for families earning less than $125,000 per year.
Biden also said during the presidential campaign that he wants to simplify student loan repayment. He proposed turning the five current IDR plans into one, allowing students to pay 5% of income toward their loans after they earn their first $25,000 in a calendar year, then receive forgiveness, tax-free, on the remaining balance after 20 years. This is similar to Kvaal’s own suggestion he made at a House Committee on Education and Labor hearing on college costs in 2019:
“The five existing programs should be combined into a single plan that sets payments for all borrowers at 10% of income,” he said. “It should be easier for students to enroll and to certify their incomes, and after 20 years of payments, any remaining balance should be forgiven.”
It’s possible that with Kvaal as Under Secretary, his extensive background working on these issues will have an impact on their efficacy and the likelihood of policy changes.