How Points and Miles Credit Cards Can Ease Return to Travel

These types of credit cards may be useful if you travel regularly, have no debt and pay the bill in full each month to avoid interest charges. Otherwise, the high interest rate on these cards chips away at the value of rewards. If you check off these boxes, then you could consider a travel credit card.

Teaming a travel card up with a travel savings fund can also prevent unwanted budget surprises like costs that aren't covered by credit card rewards. If you want to go somewhere in six to 12 months, then set aside money from each paycheck to avoid debt, says Kelly Luethje, a certified financial planner and founder of the Willow Planning Group in New Hampshire.

“You might not have accumulated the points you need to cover a whole trip, so I do like a travel fund to help supplement what you don’t have accumulated on the credit card,” she says.

Must-haves for a travel credit card

A travel credit card should make traveling easier and less expensive. Depending on where and how often you travel, the desirable features may vary.

For Christine Lozada — creator of the YouTube channel “Where In The World is CL” — a travel credit card and its perks were essential for her jet-setting lifestyle.