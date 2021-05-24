How Poor Credit Could Raise Your Renters Insurance Rates

Your insurance score is similar, but not identical, to the credit score banks evaluate when you apply for a credit card or loan. Both scores incorporate the same factors, such as payment history and outstanding debt, but they’re weighted a little differently. If you have a poor credit score, your insurance score is likely low as well.

You might not think the way you manage money has anything to do with how likely you are to file an insurance claim, but studies have shown a correlation: Those with lower credit-based insurance scores are more likely to file claims than those with higher scores.

The result? In most states, those with poor credit often end up paying significantly more for insurance.

“The insurance companies want to accurately predict the chance of a [claim] so that everyone’s premiums are accurate and fair,” says Christine Barlow, a chartered property casualty underwriter and managing editor at FC&S Expert Coverage Interpretation. If someone is more likely to file a claim, she says, “logically they should pay more for insurance.”

Are credit-based insurance scores fair?