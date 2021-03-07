How S&P 500 Index Funds Can Make You a Millionaire

Ready to get started?

So let's say you're interested in investing in index funds. Great! The question is, can they really make you a millionaire? And the answer is, if you invest enough money over a long enough period of time, absolutely.

The S&P 500 has historically delivered around a 9% average yearly return. Now, let's say you're willing to invest $300 a month in S&P 500 index funds. Here's how much wealth you might accumulate, depending on your savings window:

As you can see, it's very possible to amass $1 million with S&P 500 index funds alone. The key, however, is to invest consistently and give yourself enough time to take advantage of compounded returns. Of course, if your investment window is narrower -- say you're already in your 40s and are only starting to invest now -- you can compensate by increasing the amount of money you invest each month.