How Should You Invest During Earnings Season?

Brian Withers: JK says, "How do you guys go about buying and selling during earnings season?" I guess I would just answer that holistically and say, "Not really any differently than I would buying and selling at any other time." The other piece that I would try to put earnings and perspective is thinking about them as a report card that your kid might bring home. It's the second half of the six grade and the report card comes back and it's either great or it's either lousy or some of it's good and one of the grades is not. How do you look at that in perspective of what's your sixth grader going to be when they grow up and graduate from high school and hopefully go to college? This one report card is probably not a defining moment. Think about earnings is just that checkpoint. Matt, do you have any thoughts on earnings season?