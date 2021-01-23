How to Actually Pay Your Taxes

For most people, the best option is to arrange for a direct withdrawal of your payment amount from your bank account either with the software program you use to file or with the IRS directly.

Regardless of which method you choose, however, be prepared to include information such as the amount you owe, the reason you are making the payment, and your Social Security number or taxpayer ID number so your payment can be correctly processed.

