Credit cards can be powerful tools when it comes to building a solid credit profile. A stronger credit score won’t just improve your ability to get a new card; it will also affect the rates you’ll be offered on other financial products like car loans and mortgages.
With this in mind, a little preparation can go a long way when it comes to applying for a new card. Here’s what to know about how to apply for a credit card.
Check Your Credit Score
Knowledge is power, and when it comes to applying for a new credit card, you should take all the power you can get. Specifically, a credit score is a three-digit number meant to convey the relative quality of a consumer’s credit history. You can check your credit score through a credit card issuer or by ordering it from one of the three main credit agencies: TransUnion, Equifax and Experian.
Your credit score is affected by several factors, including payment history, outstanding balances and the length of time you’ve had any lines of credit. Each bureau uses a slightly different model, so it’s common to see subtle differences in scoring between agencies. However, the scores should all be within a narrow range, so if one of them skews significantly from the others, there may be a mistake that you should correct.
You can check your report for free once a year at annualcreditreport.com (you can check it weekly for free through April 2022). This will give you a detailed report of your credit history from each of the three reporting bureaus.
Your credit score isn’t actually listed on your free credit report, but it should give you a good indication of the history of your payment behavior. Many major credit card issuers offer a monthly credit score for free as a benefit for being a cardholder, and some even offer the service for those who aren’t customers of the bank. You can typically see your score by logging into your card account and selecting check your credit score as an option. Keep in mind that different issuers use different scoring methods which means you’re not likely to have the exact same score across different cards.
If your score is vastly different from what you think it should be, review your credit report carefully to see if there are any errors or delinquent payments you were unaware of that might be dragging down your score.
What’s a Good FICO Score?
Lenders use your credit score to assess what level of risk you’ll pose to them when it comes to paying your balance. Many lenders use a FICO scoring model to generate your three-digit number. In general, the higher your score, the better the offers you’ll receive.
Defining an exact threshold for what a good credit score is can be complicated, since it depends on the scoring model the lender is using and the type of loan you’re applying for.
FICO generally labels creditworthiness using the following ranges.
Base FICO Score Credit Ranges
|Score
Exceptional
800+
Very good
740-799
Good
670-739
Fair
580-669
Poor
<580
Improve Your Credit Score
If your FICO report could use a boost, there are steps you can take to help improve your credit score. First, make sure you check your credit report to ensure there aren’t any mistakes. You can check your score once per year for free through AnnualCreditReport.com (you can check once weekly through April 2022). The next move is to make sure you make your monthly payments on time, every time. Your payment history is the biggest contributing factor to your score, accounting for 35% of how it’s calculated.
Other important steps to help your score include aiming to keep your credit utilization as low as possible, which means keeping your balance on any card low relative to the amount of your credit limit on that card. For example, if you have a card with a $10,000 credit limit, and you make a $2,000 charge, that’s using 20% of your available credit. You may also want to consider using tools like Experian Boost or Amex’s Score Goals.
Qualify for a Credit Card
Many issuers, including American Express, Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, Citibank and Discover will let you check to see if you’re prequalified or preapproved for credit cards. Keep in mind that a match from a lender doesn’t ensure approval. However, it does mean that the lender, guided by some basic credentials, thinks you have a good shot.
The lender likely found your information on a credit reporting agency’s list of reliable consumers or did a soft pull on your credit report. A soft inquiry gives a lender access to basic information but isn’t recorded as a hard inquiry (which can affect your credit score).
Improve Your Chances of Approval
Before you apply for a new card there are a few things you can do to increase your likelihood of getting approved. First, clear up any outstanding debts. If you have any past due or delinquent accounts, pay them off as soon as you can.
Next, if possible, aim to decrease your credit utilization ratio. If you’re nearly at the limit on your other lines of credit, it will adversely affect your credit score. Ideally you’d use 30% or less of your available credit across all credit cards and on each individual account.
Set realistic expectations and look for a card that’s aligned with your credit score. Premium cards are generally designed for those with top-notch credit. If your score is more middle-of-the-road, consider a card that’s meant for those with fair credit or good credit. Over time, your good payment behavior will help increase your score, and you may then qualify for a higher-end card.
How to Become an Authorized User
One possible option if you’re starting to build credit from scratch or if you’re looking to bounce back from credit problems is to become an authorized user on someone else’s account. This means that you’ll gain access to a credit card in your name that’s attached to someone else’s account. For example, a parent may allow their child to become an authorized user on their credit card to get them started with responsible credit usage.
To become an authorized user, the family member or friend who is authorizing you to use their account has to notify their card issuer. They’ll also need to provide them with your name, Social Security number and date of birth. Different issuers have different age requirements to add an authorized user. This can typically be done over the phone or online with the issuing bank.
Choose The Best Credit Card For You
Once you’re ready to apply, it’s time to decide which type of card will be the best fit for your individual needs.
Decide Among Low Interest, 0% APR or Rewards
Generally, you’ll have to choose from one of the following options:
• A low interest card: This type of credit card that has a lower-than-average APR and is best if you expect to carry a balance most of the time.
• A 0% APR card: This comes with an introductory 0% APR offer on either purchases, balance transfers or both and is best for someone with some existing debt looking to pay it down or someone who has to make a big purchase and wants a little breathing room to pay it off.
• A rewards card: These earn rewards in the form of cash back, points or miles based on a percentage of what you spend. The rates can vary from card to card and different cards will often have different rates of earning. Rewards cards typically require excellent credit.
Choose Between Cash Back and Travel Rewards
When you’re trying to decide between a cash back card and a travel rewards card, it’s important to determine if the card’s rewards align with your spending habits. Someone who rarely flies, for example, may not get a lot of utility out of a premium travel card that earns high rewards on flights but can only be redeemed towards travel.
If you aren’t into travel hacking or simply want the most flexible reward of all–cash, a cash back card might be the right choice.
But for someone who is frequently on the go, or who wants some travel perks then it might be worth applying for a travel card that offers things like airport lounge access or free checked bags.
Choose Between a General or Co-Branded Travel Card
If you think a travel card is right for you, the next step is to decide between a general travel card or a co-branded one. A general travel card earns flexible rewards you can use towards any flight, hotel or many other types of travel. Examples include an American Express card which earns Membership Reward points or a Chase card that earns Ultimate Rewards points. Cards like these typically earn points that can be redeemed through the issuer’s travel site for travel in multiple ways.
Co-branded cards will earn rewards in the currency of the card’s brand, like Marriott Bonvoy points, Delta SkyMiles or Southwest Rapid Rewards. With these cards, you generally get the most value in using your earnings towards future flights or hotel stays, although in some cases you can transfer your miles to another airline within the same airline alliance.
Find The Best Credit Cards For 2021
No single credit card is the best option for every family, every purchase or every budget. We've picked the best credit cards in a way designed to be the most helpful to the widest variety of readers.
Other Requirements to Get a Credit Card
There are some basic prerequisites to qualify for a credit card. The Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure Act (CARD Act) of 2009 requires an applicant to be at least 21 to apply for a credit card, unless they are at least 18 with proof of independent income. Lenders are required by the CARD Act to consider your ability to make the minimum payments on any credit line issued to you, so you’ll have to show an income source in order to get approved for credit.
Most, but not all, U.S. lenders require that cardholders are either a U.S. citizen or are authorized to work in the U.S. and require a valid mailing address as part of the identity verification process.
How to Apply for a Credit Card
Choosing the right card may be difficult, but applying for the card you’ve chosen is easy. Most cards can be applied for online, although you can go to the issuing bank and apply in person or call them on the phone.
The card application will typically ask for the following personal information:
• Name: Your legal name is required
• Social Security or ITIN number: This is needed to perform the hard credit pull and is often the most important factor in determining whether you’ll be approved. There are some credit cards that won’t perform a credit check, but those are an uncommon exception
• Address: You must have a valid U.S. address
• Income: This will help the issuer determine how much of a credit line you can afford
• Housing Costs: This fixed cost, along with your income, will help the issuer determine how much credit to extend to you relative to what you can afford to pay back
How to Apply for a Credit Card Online: Where Do You Apply?
The easiest place and way to apply for a credit card is online via the bank’s website. If you’re applying online, you should get an answer quickly. Applying in person or over the phone may lead to a longer wait time.
Think About Your Needs
Before applying, make sure to consider what your aim is in owning the card. Is it to establish credit? Earn rewards? Pay off some debt? Knowing your goals will help you narrow down options within a card category. For example, if you want an easy-to-use cash back card, the right fit could be one that offers the same flat rate on all purchases. Someone seeking their first credit card may fare best with a secured credit card.
Preapproval
Sometimes credit card companies will send out offers saying you’ve been preapproved, a term often used interchangeably with prequalified. In reality, there’s no way to be approved for a credit card without any action taken on your part.
A preapproval notice does mean that you’re more likely—but not guaranteed—to get approved, based on the issuer’s criteria. For example, if you have a credit card from one bank that you’ve been demonstrating good financial behavior with by making regular payments on and keeping your balances low, the bank may send you a preapproval offer to apply for another card.
Be Prepared for the Impact on Your Credit
Nearly all credit card companies—except for a handful targeting those with poor credit—will do a hard pull on your credit history. This means their inquiry will appear on your credit report and will likely ding your score.
Too many hard pulls in a short time will have an adverse affect on your credit score, as it can signal to lenders that you’re seeking too many lines of credit at once.
Have a Repayment Strategy
Once you have a credit card, develop a plan to make sure you’re making any payments due on time, every time. One strategy is to “set it and forget it” by establishing automatic payments from your bank account each month. You can typically set this to either pay the minimum amount due or the entire balance owed. Or make a note in your calendar before the due date to make sure you don’t accidentally miss or skip a payment.
Know The Card’s Terms And Conditions
If you’re approved, congratulations! The next step is to make sure you understand the card’s terms and conditions, listed in the fine print of the cardmember agreement. Be sure to know what credit limit you were approved for, when your billing due date is and what the APR is, should you plan to carry a balance.
All credit card agreements are required by law to clearly display a rates and fees table—called a Schumer box (after the senator whose involvement in the Truth in Lending Act led to the standardized format)—that clearly outlines any fees associated with your card. Some things you can expect to see in a Schumer box include:
• Annual fee
• APRs on purchases, balance transfers and/or cash advances (if applicable), and whether those rates are variable
• The minimum amount you’ll be charged each month if you carry a balance
• Any penalty APRs or fees, should you miss a payment or pay late
• Balance transfer fees, if any
• Foreign transaction fees, if any
• How your finance charges are calculated
In addition to the Schumer box, you should also familiarize yourself with the rest of the card agreement, as it outlines additional details about your card.
If you have a rewards card, the card agreement will outline the rewards rate, what purchases do and don’t qualify for rewards and any other pertinent details of the rewards program.
If the card has an introductory 0% APR, the agreement will outline the exact details of the offer, including how long you have after opening the card to make a transfer or purchase without incurring interest charges.
If the card is designed to help improve your credit, the agreement may include information about how to increase your credit limit with good payment behavior or even how to graduate to an unsecured card.
What to Do If Your Application Is Denied
If your application is denied, the issuer is required to inform you—in writing—of the reasons and tell you which credit bureaus they used to pull your information. If you don’t think the reason you are given is valid, review your credit report with the bureau(s) the issuer used. There could be an error or outstanding issue you were unaware of. It would also be a good idea to make a reconsideration call if you think an error was made.
If you were denied a credit card because your overall credit rating was too low to meet the card’s criteria, your next step is to work on improving your credit score. Here are a few helpful things you can do:
• If you have any past due or delinquent accounts, pay them off as soon as you can.
• Decrease your credit utilization ratio. If you’re nearly at the limit on your other lines of credit, it will adversely affect your credit score.
• Look for a card that’s more aligned with your credit score. Over time, your good payment behavior will help increase your score, and you may then qualify for a higher-end card.
• Don’t apply again right away. Although one credit inquiry will have a small impact on your score, multiple inquiries within a short period of time can have a more significant effect. Allow some time to pass before applying again.
Bottom Line
Owning a credit card can be a smart money move. But applying for a credit card you’re not likely to qualify for, or getting a card that isn’t a match for your spending habits, is a wasted opportunity. Take the time to figure out your credit standing and evaluate what type of card might be best for you. Your future self will thank you for helping you get approved for a card that’s the right fit for your needs.