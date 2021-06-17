How to Apply for a Credit Card

Many issuers, including American Express, Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, Citibank and Discover will let you check to see if you’re prequalified or preapproved for credit cards. Keep in mind that a match from a lender doesn’t ensure approval. However, it does mean that the lender, guided by some basic credentials, thinks you have a good shot.

The lender likely found your information on a credit reporting agency’s list of reliable consumers or did a soft pull on your credit report. A soft inquiry gives a lender access to basic information but isn’t recorded as a hard inquiry (which can affect your credit score).

Improve Your Chances of Approval

Before you apply for a new card there are a few things you can do to increase your likelihood of getting approved. First, clear up any outstanding debts. If you have any past due or delinquent accounts, pay them off as soon as you can.

Next, if possible, aim to decrease your credit utilization ratio. If you’re nearly at the limit on your other lines of credit, it will adversely affect your credit score. Ideally you’d use 30% or less of your available credit across all credit cards and on each individual account.