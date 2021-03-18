How to Avoid Tax on Up to $10,200 of Unemployment Benefits

According to the Tax Foundation, more than 45 million tax returns have already been filed with the IRS for this tax season. If you've already filed your 2020 tax return, the IRS urges you to not amend your tax return at this time.

For those who haven't filed their 2020 tax return yet, the IRS has issued more guidance to help you take advantage of the unemployment exclusion.

First, make sure you download your Form 1099-G Certain Government Payments to report the total unemployment compensation you received in 2020. This amount should be reported on line 7 of your Schedule 1 to Form 1040. This is the line for unemployment compensation.

If you and your spouse both received unemployment compensation, the total amount would be reported on line 7. Let's say you received $15,000 of unemployment compensation and your spouse received $8,000. You would report $23,000 on line 7. We'll get into the calculation for the unemployment exclusion next.

Completing the unemployment worksheet

The IRS has released an Unemployment Compensation Exclusion Worksheet that will assist you in doing the necessary calculations to claim your tax-free benefits.