How To Avoid The Most Costly College Savings Mistakes

When deciding how to pay for college, parents do not have to plan to pay for their child’s entire education out of pocket if that’s not realistic. But relying solely on student loans is not wise either.

Lieber suggests a compromise. Parents can plan to: save one-third of a student’s college costs in advance; pay for one-third with their current income while the child is in school; and take out student loans to pay for the final third—with the loans likely split between the parents and student.

A smart strategy for saving in advance is to use a 529 plan, a tax-advantaged savings account run by individual states that lets parents invest their money specifically to pay for college costs. Automatically transferring a certain amount to this account each month, starting when the child is as young as possible, will help create a savings habit and ensure the money will stay earmarked for college even when other priorities arise.