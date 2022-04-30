How to avoid Zelle scams — and what to do if you can’t

Zelle is a peer-to-peer payment network used by more than 1,000 banking apps. Like other P2P services, Zelle makes it convenient to send money to friends and family using their email address or phone number. But as convenient as it can be for you, it’s also that convenient for scammers who want your money.
Recently, Zelle’s been in the news because criminals are taking advantage of the platform to scam people into sending them money. Banks and credit unions are not responsible for money lost from P2P scams because people are knowingly making a payment themselves, unlike fraudulent transactions resulting from stolen credit or debit cards.
With Zelle, “your recourse options are very limited,” says Akeiva M. Ellis, co-founder of The Bemused, a financial literacy consultancy for young adults, and a Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. ambassador outside of Boston.
Here are a few tips to protect your money when using Zelle or any other P2P payment app, plus steps to take if you experience a scam.
1. Aim to use Zelle to pay friends and family only
Reserve Zelle and other money transfer apps for paying people you already know and trust, says Robert Burda, chief strategy officer and interim CEO of the nonprofit Cybercrime Support Network, whose work includes operating the nonprofit FightCybercrime.org as a resource for victims. “Once the payment’s sent, like cash, it’s gone,” he says.
When using money transfer apps, use the phone number and email address that you have on file. Be suspicious if someone you’ve been communicating with (and whose contact information you know) asks you to send the money to a different phone number or email address. That’s a sign that their account might have been hacked, says Ellis.
2. Raise a red flag on urgent payment requests
“In general, scammers are often creating a sense of urgency,” says Alexis Castorina, the head of consumer education at Zelle, who is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Before making a payment, especially if you're feeling rushed, think it through to see if it's legit.
Someone might claim to be from a company you do business with (such as your utilities company) and threaten to shut off service if you don’t make a payment immediately. These sense-of-urgency and scare tactics are red flags, Castorina says.
3. Use caution if a service provider requests money through Zelle
Be wary of unexpected communications claiming to be from your bank or any service provider, says Ramona Maior, a CFP in the Phoenix area. Email addresses and phone numbers on caller ID can be “spoofed” or faked to look like they’re from your bank, for example, so don’t rely on what pops up on your caller ID or what an email sender’s name looks like at a quick glance.
If the person claiming to be from your utilities company or bank demands payment using a P2P service rather than your usual method of payment, let them know that you’ll call the company yourself to handle it. Look up the official phone number and reach out to confirm whether you do actually owe money and how you should send it.
4. Be wary if anyone insists on only using Zelle
“When people are really insistent on using Zelle, that’s a red flag for me, too,” says Ellis. If the person claims that payment options are Zelle or nothing, that’s a sign to do some research to make sure the person and transaction are legitimate.
What to do if you’re a victim of a P2P payment scam
Despite your best efforts, scams are so prevalent and ever-changing that you might not be able to avoid one. Here are steps to take if a scam happens to you.
Report the scam
“We want individuals to immediately contact their financial institution,” says Castorina. “They can then do some further investigation to see what exactly has happened.”
Zelle app users can also report the scam to Zelle by calling the company’s customer service number or filling out a contact form on the company’s website.
It’s a good idea to report the scam to FightCybercrime and to the FBI. Doing so helps prevent others from being scammed, provides information that could be the missing piece of a bigger scam or trend, and helps build the case with lawmakers for better consumer protections, says Burda.
Seek out information
Learn about warning signs to look out for when using P2P services. ScamSpotter.org and government sites like MyMoney.gov offer information on how to keep your money safe.
Find support
Being victimized in a scam can cause people to feel distrustful of others, Castorina says. Counseling or peer support can help people not feel isolated in their experience.
Zelle and other P2P services are among the best ways to send money. But because funds are transferred directly and quickly to recipients’ accounts, and transactions don’t carry the same consumer protections as credit or debit card fraud, it’s critical to use them safely.
During the ongoing labor shortage, businesses are offering hiring incentives, increased compensation and flexible schedules to attract workers. They may also want to consider whether they’re taking full advantage of an often-marginalized, but willing and able, segment of the U.S. labor force — older workers.
Here are six steps that small-business pros say you can take to cope with that hair-on-fire feeling of discovering an error after you’ve filed — plus how to get things fixed quickly so you can go back to running your business.
Meaningful action typically must come from regulators and lawmakers. But we can take a few steps to reclaim small but significant chunks of privacy and send a signal to companies that we don’t like what they’re up to.
Did you know April is Financial Literacy Month? Host Teri Barr is talking with Kimberly Palmer, Personal Finance Expert with NerdWallet, to learn why it's a good time to start caring about your financial health!
A new report shows credit card debt has been on the decline. But could rising interest rates and inflation upend the better money habits you may have built? Host Teri Barr is talking with Sara Rathner, a Personal Finance Expert at NerdWallet, to learn what to expect in the months ahead. Sara also shares a few ideas you can take action on right now to manage your credit card debt during big fluctuations in the economy. Previous Pennywise episodes featuring Sara: High gas prices have you down? Try these 4 simple tips to save at the pump! How to protect yourself from debt collectors using this new tactic Ready for Spring Break? Things to consider before booking vacations in 2022 Financial Resolutions: Tips for Better Budgeting in 2022 Life after Debt? How to Manage Debt so it Stops Managing You! Ten Things a Digital Wallet can do to Simplify Your Finances Money and Your Emotions: How to Make Your Values Your Spending Guide More from Sara at NerdWallet: How Millennials Can Take Their Money Beyond the Basics Revamped PayPal Cashback Card Will Earn 3% on Purchases Via PayPal Forget the Fed, Pay Off Your Credit Card Debt How to Avoid Credit Card Interest — or at Least Reduce It How One-Income Couples Can Remain Equals Support the show: https://omny.fm/shows/pennywise See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.