Host Teri Barr talks with Sally French, a Travel Expert for NerdWallet, to learn why it's important not to be a Scrooge as you travel this holiday season.

Sally shares some great tried-and-true tips, along with a few new tricks to help you stress less during your holiday travels (or anytime).

You can read more at NerdWallet: "How to Be a 5-Star Traveler This Holiday Season"

