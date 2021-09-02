How to Beat the Average $1,544 Monthly Social Security Benefit

Social Security benefits don't provide as much money as many people think. In fact, the average retiree receives just $1,544 per month in 2021. That's hardly enough to live on.

The good news is, you can often beat the average -- if you know the right moves to make. Here are a few steps to take if your goal is to get a bigger Social Security check than the typical retiree.

1. Earn more than the average person

Benefits are based on average wages over the course of your lifetime. That means if you want to do better than the average benefit, you must make more money than the typical American. And you need to do so for as many years as possible because the Social Security Administration calculates your average wage based on your highest 35 years of earnings (after adjusting for inflation).