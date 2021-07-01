How to Beat the Average $1,553 Social Security Check

If you qualify for the $1,553 average monthly check at your FRA of 67, the age you begin benefits could be the difference between $1,087 and $1,925 per month. Over 25 years, that could result in a lifetime benefit of anywhere between $326,100 if you sign up at 62 to $577,500 if you sign up at 70. So it's not a decision to make lightly.

Don't feel like you have to know right now exactly when you're going to claim Social Security. There's always room to make changes down the line if life takes an unexpected turn. But you should have some sort of plan in place that you can work from. Once you have an estimate of how much you can expect from Social Security, you can craft a solid retirement savings plan to help you cover what your benefits won't.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook