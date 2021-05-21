How to Become a Millionaire With Just $500 a Month

Having too much exposure to some of the worst years while missing out on some of the best years could significantly pull down your average. And the best way of making sure this doesn't happen is with time in the market. This means that rather than guessing which years will experience positive growth and which will be negative, you invest every year, no matter what.

Consistency matters

Making your annual contributions, investing the money, and staying invested the entire time are extremely important. There may be times when you can't meet your goal and invest less than what you planned. There may also be periods of volatility when your nerves get the best of you and you decrease your stock exposure, or money ends up sitting in cash longer than you planned.

If you use an investing strategy like this, consistency is key. The more contributions you skip, the further away it could put you from your projections. And making sure that you take any unplanned breaks in your investing into account can help you stay on target for meeting your goal.