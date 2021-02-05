How to Boost Your Retirement When Social Security Only Covers 40%

If you'd rather not delay retirement, you may consider picking up a part-time job instead. Not only can this help you save more, but it can also give you an opportunity to explore a new industry. If you've always been interested in a particular field but didn't want to make it a career, retirement is your chance to try something new.

3. Delay claiming benefits

Although Social Security benefits alone likely won't be enough to make ends meet in retirement, you can earn larger checks by waiting a little longer to begin claiming.

To receive the full benefit amount you're entitled to, you'll need to claim at your full retirement age (FRA) -- which is either age 66 or 67, depending on the year you were born. If you wait until after your FRA to file for benefits, though, you'll receive up to 32% more each month.

The longer you delay benefits (up to age 70), the more you'll receive each month. If you're having trouble saving, these larger checks can go a long way in retirement.