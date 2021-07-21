How to Boost Your Retirement When Social Security Only Covers 40%

If you have an IRA, the contribution limits are lower. But you can still sock away up to $6,000 a year if you're under 50, or up to $7,000 a year if you're 50 or older.

Of course, not everyone can max out their savings. This especially holds true if you have a 401(k), since setting aside $19,500 to $26,000 a year is quite difficult on an average salary.

But one thing you should aim to do is boost your savings rate -- if not immediately, then over time. One strategy you can employ is to bank your raises for retirement, since that's money you're not used to living on anyway.

2. Save in an HSA

Seniors often find that Social Security doesn't pay them enough to keep up with their healthcare costs. A good way to compensate is to contribute to a health savings account, or HSA, while you're working.