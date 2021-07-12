How to Build a Diverse Portfolio With Zero Investing Experience Whatsoever

Now you may be wondering if there's a downside to buying S&P 500 index funds, and, well, there is. In addition to the general risk that comes with owning stocks, one negative you might grapple with is having no say over your investments. If there's a company that's part of the S&P 500 that you specifically don't want to own because it doesn't align with your values as an investor, well, you unfortunately don't get that choice.

But if you can get past that, you may find that S&P 500 index funds do a great job of helping you attain a nice level of diversity in your portfolio. And if you're brand-new to investing or don't have the time or patience to learn more about how to choose stocks, then they're definitely an option worth looking into.

