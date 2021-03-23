How To Buy A New Construction Home

A real estate agent is most valuable when you’re looking to buy production or semi-custom homes, where you’ll be negotiating with a sales representative from a builder. You might want to skip this step if you’re working on a custom home, although an agent with new build construction experience could assist with negotiations on financial details, timelines and other contractual issues.

3. Know Your Timeline

The more custom your home is, the less likely of a reliable timeline of completion. That creates a ripple effect if you’re trying to sell your current home and need to figure out where to live between that sale and the new home completion. You’ll need to work with the builder, your Realtor and lender to determine how to manage the situation because you can’t close on the home loan until you are able to move in.

4. Research Builders and Neighborhoods