How to Buy Amazon for the Cost of a Penny Stock

Not every brokerage house allows for fractional investing, and not every stock can be purchased in fractional form. But if you only have a limited amount of money to invest with, fractional shares are a great way to build a diverse portfolio and add stocks to your personal collection you otherwise couldn't afford.

What about penny stocks?

If you don't have a lot of money to invest with, you may be tempted to put your money into penny stocks, which generally trade for under $5 a share. If you have some money to work with, however, you could probably buy a bunch of full shares of penny stocks instead of buying partial shares of a more expensive stock.

Still, fractional shares are a better bet than penny stocks for one big reason -- they let you invest in proven companies with solid track records and excellent growth potential. Many of the companies behind penny stocks are newer businesses that could succeed or fizzle -- it's hard to know. As such, penny stocks are generally considered to be pretty speculative.