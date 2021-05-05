How to Buy Amazon Stock for the Cost of a Margarita

If your broker offers fractional shares, you can simply specify the amount of money you want to invest, rather than having to trade a number of full shares. Before fractional shares became commonplace, you had to put in an order for a certain number of shares, and couldn't put in a buy order for less than one. That means you would have been closed out from purchasing Amazon stock if you didn't have over $3,400 to spend.

But with fractional shares, even if you only have $20, you can afford .0059 of a share of Amazon. And it's OK to buy such a small portion of a share, because you'll still enjoy the same percentage gains as any other investor — and most brokers have eliminated commission fees, so any potential profits shouldn't be eaten up by them.

The elimination of commission fees by most brokers and the ability to trade fractional shares have made it easier for the average person with a small budget to become a successful stock trader if they put in the work. The little guys can win — and that's a great thing to take advantage of on Cinco de Mayo. After all, while the history may have been lost, the holiday actually commemorates the Mexican army's unlikely defeat of French forces that far outnumbered them.