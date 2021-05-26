How to Buy an Electric Car

The other available incentive, the $2,000 state rebate, went into my pocket.

How do I locate the EV I want?

Carmakers produce limited numbers of EVs, so finding the car you want can be difficult. In some cases, in-demand or not-yet-released cars might require you to get on a waiting list. For example, the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro has a “build and reserve” feature that lets you spec out the car just the way you want.

A local dealer most likely has a demonstrator EV model that you can test drive before you order. If possible, try charging the car at your house to make sure the connector is compatible. Also, experiment with “one-pedal driving” — a popular feature with EV drivers — which means you aren’t constantly moving your foot from the brake to accelerator pedal.