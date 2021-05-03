How to Buy Facebook for the Price of a Penny Stock

You may be thinking: Why settle for one-third of a Facebook share when that same $100 could easily buy 50 or 100 shares of penny stocks?

It's understandable why you'd want to buy penny stocks in hopes of finding the next Facebook while it's ultracheap. But the crucial thing you need to know is that most successful companies were never in penny stock territory. When Facebook went public back in 2012, its shares traded at around $38. By comparison, penny stocks trade for $5 or less. Even when Facebook shares tanked by more than 50% later in 2012, they never reached anywhere close to penny stock prices.

Penny stocks are cheap for a number of reasons. Maybe their business model is unproven, or they have everything riding on a single product that has yet to get approval. Or they were once successful but are now on the brink of financial collapse. Scams are also extremely common in the world of penny stocks. You're far more likely to lose everything than you are to multiply your money.