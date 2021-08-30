How to Buy Moderna for the Cost of a Penny Stock

Some brokerage firms have minimums you must invest to buy fractional shares, such as buying at least $5 worth. But others don't. In fact, with some brokers, it may be possible to invest with as little as a cent as long as you're buying at least 0.001 of a share.

Because fractional shares allow you to decide how much money to invest, rather than the number of shares to buy, you can purchase Moderna stock if you have very little money. If you have only a dollar to spend, you'd get 0.002 of a share. But the right broker would allow that, and Moderna would become part of your portfolio.

You may be wondering if it's worth buying such a small amount of a stock. But, since most brokers have eliminated commissions, you won't pay a fee so there's little downside to getting started investing with whatever amount of money you have available. And if Moderna's stock price goes up, the value of your investment increases by the same percentage as people with full shares.

Fractional shares and $0 commissions make it easy to add to your investment balance over time. So while you may start with 0.002 of a share, you could buy another $1 worth of stock the next week, and the next, and so on. Eventually, you could end up with a valuable portfolio -- especially if the stock price rises.