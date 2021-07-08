How to Buy Stocks When You're Scared of the Market

Fractional shares allow you to buy a portion of a share of stock rather than a full share. If you're on a budget, fractional investing could allow you to build a more diverse portfolio. This way, you're not sinking too much cash into a single company you may only have limited confidence in.

3. Don't check your portfolio balance every day

The stock market can be very volatile -- so much so that a $100,000 portfolio one day can sink to $95,000 overnight. Of course, that's a significant dip, but over time if you stay the course (meaning, you don't panic sell when stock values decline), you're likely to make money in stocks.

If you're a nervous investor, one of the worst things you can do is check your portfolio balance frequently. Doing so could not only make you worry needlessly, but also drive you to make rash decisions -- like selling prematurely -- that could cause you to lose money. Instead, decide that you'll do a quarterly portfolio review.

Push past your fears

A lot of people start out scared to invest until they develop a strategy and realize that on a long-term basis, the stock market has a solid history of rewarding people who stick with it. And trust me, I used to be one of those nervous people myself.