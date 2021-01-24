How to Calculate a Tax Holding Period for Stock Investments

If you kept your position for a year or less, you're subject to short-term capital gains tax rates. These rates can be pretty high, going up to 37% for higher-income earners. It's the same rate that you pay on your regular income from a job. When you are quick to sell your investments, you miss out on the favorable tax rates that come with long-term capital gains rates.

Long-term capital gains

If you are seeking to lower your tax bill, you want to unlock long-term capital gains rates, which give you access to 0%, 15%, or 20% tax brackets. These special rates require that you hold on to your stock for over a year.

Let's say you bought 100 shares of Microsoft on Aug. 12, 2019, for $136 per share. Then, you sell 50 shares of this stock on Aug. 13, 2020, for $210 per share. Your return would be $74 per share, so in total, you would have a long-term capital gain of $3,700 that would fall into one of three favorable rate buckets, because you held your investment for just over a year.