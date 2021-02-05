How To Choose Between Fixed-Rate Vs. Variable-Rate Student Loans

When you apply for a private student loan or refinance your student loan, you often have the choice between variable and fixed interest rates. Variable-rate loans can be tempting because the advertised rates are so low. But what’s the catch?

In this breakdown of variable- vs. fixed-rate loans, learn about each interest rate type’s differences and advantages.

How Variable-Rate Loans Work

Variable interest rates are only available on private student loans and refinancing loans.

With variable-rate loans, the interest rate on your loan can change—perhaps monthly. They often start with lower interest rates than fixed-rate loans, but the interest rate can increase based on the index the lender uses.